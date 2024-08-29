Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Down 19.2 %
TANH stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Tantech
