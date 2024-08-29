Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 1-Year High at $365.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 262596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.75) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.58).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM17

Team17 Group Trading Down 2.0 %

About Team17 Group

The company has a market capitalization of £357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,266.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.83.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.