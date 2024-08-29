Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TFX stock opened at $241.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.83. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263,743 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

