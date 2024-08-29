Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.48

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 4140163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after buying an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531,221 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 18.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,018,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 785,261 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.