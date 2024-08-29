Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.41.

DG traded down $36.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. 25,628,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

