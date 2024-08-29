Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Temple & Webster Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.