Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.