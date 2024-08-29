Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,413 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 15,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

