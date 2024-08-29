Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 160,500 Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDAGet Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$48,150.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

KDA Group Stock Performance

Shares of KDA Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.10. KDA Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.