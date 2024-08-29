TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $5.07 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00038863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,563,898 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,090,728 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

