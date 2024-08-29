Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

TCBS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 18,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,441 shares of company stock valued at $133,076. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

