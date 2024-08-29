Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.10

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.10 and last traded at $210.18, with a volume of 2176794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.