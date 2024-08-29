The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

