The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.26. 4,115,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

