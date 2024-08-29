The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.46. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.