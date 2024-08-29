The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,198,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

