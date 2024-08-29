The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 27,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

