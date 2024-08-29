The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.65

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.65 and last traded at $149.18, with a volume of 4520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

