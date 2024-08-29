The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $510.10. 1,561,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.