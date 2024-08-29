The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

