The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

