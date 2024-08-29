The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $373.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,526. The stock has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

