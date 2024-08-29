The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 1,417,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

