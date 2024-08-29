The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.61. The stock had a trading volume of 847,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,000. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.10 and its 200-day moving average is $322.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

