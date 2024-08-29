The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

