The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,307. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.