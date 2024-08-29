The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $88.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Timken Trading Down 0.3 %

TKR opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Timken by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

