Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
