Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 27802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCFS shares. Acumen Capital lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

