Tigress Financial Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 756,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

