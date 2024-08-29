Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 4,041,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,466,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Tilray Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.