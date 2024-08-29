Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 4,041,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,466,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Tilray Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

