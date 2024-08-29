TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
