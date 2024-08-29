TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Stock Performance

About TNR Gold

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.