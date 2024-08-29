Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the July 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $28.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

