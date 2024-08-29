Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 102.2% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the July 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $28.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $28.46.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
