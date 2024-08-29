Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.8 %

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

