Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 4,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

