Traders Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Five9 has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,990 shares of company stock worth $2,505,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

