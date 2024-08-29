Traders Purchase Large Volume of Block Call Options (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 113,304 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,134 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.
Insider Transactions at Block
Institutional Trading of Block
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of Block stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.42. 7,174,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
