Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

TCI opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

