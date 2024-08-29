TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Michael W. Koehnen Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 5,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TriCo Bancshares

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.