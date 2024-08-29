Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 430,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,434,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.