TrueFi Price Hits $0.0879 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $101.60 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,224,806 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,224,389.9330535 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08744822 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $14,447,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

