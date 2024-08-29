Truist Financial Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UDR. UBS Group raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.65.

UDR opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UDR by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,699,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

