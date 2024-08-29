Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.97. 860,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,554,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

