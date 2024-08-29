Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $367.55 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $367.55 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

