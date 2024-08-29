Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 246.5% in August

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during trading on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
