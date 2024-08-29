Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 494.0 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

