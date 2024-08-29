Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 422,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 317,920 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.56.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $756.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuya Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.