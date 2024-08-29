Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 422,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 317,920 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.56.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $756.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

