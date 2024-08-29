Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 422,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 317,920 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $756.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.34.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
