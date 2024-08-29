UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 1.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $939.58 and last traded at $943.29. 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $943.29 and a 200-day moving average of $872.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

About UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

