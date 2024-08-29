Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $22.60-23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 22.600-23.500 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.05 and a 200-day moving average of $427.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.22.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

