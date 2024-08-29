Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $480.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.82 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

