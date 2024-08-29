Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the July 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 357,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,552. Umicore has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.